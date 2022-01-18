Short Interest in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Drops By 28.9%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard acquired 16,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $593,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

SPLP stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,677. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $813.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

