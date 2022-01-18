Short Interest in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Drops By 31.2%

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11,192.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 117.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period.

Shares of SRV stock remained flat at $$33.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 7,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,264. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

