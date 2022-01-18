Short Interest in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Rises By 29.2%

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other L.S. Starrett news, VP Christian Arntsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $70,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 60.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 2.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 510,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

SCX traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,145. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. L.S. Starrett has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 6.32%.

About L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.