Short Interest in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Decreases By 29.4%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,750,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 26,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.76. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

