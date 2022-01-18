Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Declines By 32.0%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TKGBY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,270. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.49.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile
