Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Declines By 32.0%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TKGBY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,270. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

