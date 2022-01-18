Short Interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Drops By 30.7%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 293,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 943,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $36.00.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Anthony P. Mack purchased 25,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,248.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

