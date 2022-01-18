Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rises By 36.4%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in XOMA by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in XOMA by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XOMA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. XOMA has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $252.46 million, a PE ratio of -111.60 and a beta of 0.82.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that XOMA will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

