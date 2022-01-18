Shyft Network (SHFT) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Shyft Network has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $78.44 million and $455,750.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shyft Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shyft Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Shyft Network

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,534,002 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shyft Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shyft Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.