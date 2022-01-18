SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target dropped by Bank of America from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIBN. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,790. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $746.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $138,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $72,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,713 shares of company stock worth $358,828. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in SI-BONE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

