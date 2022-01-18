Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Update

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,300 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 587,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SMTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC lowered Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,964,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,958 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the third quarter worth about $1,665,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 31.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 119.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMTS stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.87. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Sierra Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

