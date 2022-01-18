Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.95

Shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 2986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 86,454 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $1,629,657.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 311,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,232.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

