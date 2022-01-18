Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $373.94

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $373.94 and last traded at $358.11, with a volume of 10575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $365.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.09 and a 200-day moving average of $287.62.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,244,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after acquiring an additional 295,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after acquiring an additional 278,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

