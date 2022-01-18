Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 6,511 shares.The stock last traded at $21.63 and had previously closed at $22.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
