Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,444 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Silicon Laboratories worth $66,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 65,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.77.

SLAB opened at $187.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $1,977,825. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

