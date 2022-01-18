Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Shares Down 0.7%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 2,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth about $163,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 6.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 2.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 157,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.