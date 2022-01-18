SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 215,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at $101,000.

SBEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

SBEA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,636. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

