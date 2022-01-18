Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVM. lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 59,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,590. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 924,795 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 783,808 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 642,514 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 953.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 406,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

