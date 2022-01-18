Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVM. lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.
NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 59,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,590. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.97.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 924,795 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 783,808 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 642,514 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 953.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 406,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
