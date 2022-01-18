SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) PT Lowered to C$14.50

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SILV stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. 473,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 618,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,817,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after acquiring an additional 263,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 57.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 174,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 136,027 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.