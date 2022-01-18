Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 965,600 shares.The stock last traded at $112.76 and had previously closed at $138.15.

SI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

