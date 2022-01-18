Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Trading 19.4% Higher

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) traded up 19.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 652,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 328,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF)

Silverlake Axis Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in the provision of digital economy software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, payment, retail and logistics ecosystems. It operates through the following segments: Software Licensing, Software Project Services, Maintenance and Enhancement Services, Software-as-a-Service – Retail, Sale of Software and Hardware Products, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Insurance Processing, and Others.

