Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMWB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

SMWB opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 million. Research analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

