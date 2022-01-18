Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) & BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and BioForce Nanosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus price target of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 257.60%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A -42.53% -26.83% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -1,593.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and BioForce Nanosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 1,145.40 -$158.41 million N/A N/A

Singular Genomics Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioForce Nanosciences.

Summary

Singular Genomics Systems beats BioForce Nanosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.