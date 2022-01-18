Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.32

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 2987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMIC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $1,810,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $1,099,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $58,247,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at about $20,772,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

