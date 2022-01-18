Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.95. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 14,824 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

