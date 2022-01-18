Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.95. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 14,824 shares.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
