Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 192.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 61,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after buying an additional 1,645,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 691.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 95,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

