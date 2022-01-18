Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 89,624 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTLA stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

