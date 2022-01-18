Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 59,101 Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,999,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of CYTK opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,335 shares of company stock worth $7,485,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.