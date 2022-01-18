Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 91.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68,298 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 29.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 236,033 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 230,132 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL stock opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

GIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

