Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 15,000 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of PNM Resources worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNM opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

