Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 7,027 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

