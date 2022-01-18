Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

