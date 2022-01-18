Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,098 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth $62,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

