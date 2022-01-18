Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 34,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 957 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

CTXS stock opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

