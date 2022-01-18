Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Perficient worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Perficient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

PRFT stock opened at $102.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

