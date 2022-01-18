Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.60 Million in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.