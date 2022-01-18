Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $2.10 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,282,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total transaction of $248,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,617,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,144,214. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.68.

NYSE DASH opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion and a PE ratio of -36.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.82. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.