Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of First Merchants worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 27.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after buying an additional 73,228 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $1,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.20.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

