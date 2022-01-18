Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Downgraded by Barclays

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SVKEF opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 42.65%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

