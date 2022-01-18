Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Brunswick by 34.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $83.78 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.