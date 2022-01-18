Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Penumbra by 122.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

NYSE PEN opened at $237.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.43 and its 200 day moving average is $265.85. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 261.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $915,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.