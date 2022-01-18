Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 12,192 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Sanmina worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $405,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sanmina by 8.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 18.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

