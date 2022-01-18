Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 16,428 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,428 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,114,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,711,000 after acquiring an additional 62,614 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

