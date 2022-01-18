Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,856 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.37. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

JBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total transaction of $170,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,746 shares of company stock worth $623,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.