Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,800 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,027,000. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

