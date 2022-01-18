Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 67,600 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after buying an additional 1,347,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after buying an additional 969,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 782,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $54.73.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.