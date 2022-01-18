Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $1.51 Million Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,412 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 35,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $440,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCRX stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

