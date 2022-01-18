Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $1.77 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,722,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,406,000 after purchasing an additional 264,180 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

BAM stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

