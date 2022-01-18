Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of California Water Service Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.26. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

