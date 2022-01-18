Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after buying an additional 384,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 276,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

