Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 997.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

